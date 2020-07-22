Depressed after losing in PUBG, cop’s son ends life

Nagpur: A 13-year-old son of a policeman allegedly committed suicide after losing a PUBG online mobile game in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The Class 7 student was found hanging from a window bar with a 'dupatta'in his house in Narmada Colony here on Monday, a police official said.

The boy used to play games on mobile phone most of the time, the official said, adding that he was apparently depressed after losing a PUBG game.

His father is a constable in the Nagpur police force.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the official said.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is a multi-player survival combat game.

PUBG exposes children to a world of crime and negative thinking, former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation G Madhavan Nair recently said, amid calls in some quarters to ensure that online games, particularly for kids, comply with best international standards, regulations and practices.

