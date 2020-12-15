Bihar man loses wife in gambling bet, lets friends rape her; pours acid on her later

Patna: A man in Bihar's Bhagalpur district bet his wife and lost her while gambling. He then forced her to have sex with his gambler friends and poured acid on her when she refused to continue sexual relations, an official said.

The 30-year-old victim refused to have sexual relations with other men after two or three times and her husband then threw acid on her. Sources said that he wanted purification of his wife.

Rajesh Kumar Jha, SHO of Mozahidpur police station, said that the accused husband Sonu Harijan was arrested and an FIR was registered against him on Sunday evening.

"As the case is extremely sensitive, we have immediately registered an FIR and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway and other accused will be arrested too if they are found to be involved in this case," Jha said.