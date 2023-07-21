Karnataka: Shivamogga Church Priest Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Harassing Minor Girl

Representational image |

In a shocking case from Karnataka, a church priest was arrested by police for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in a college in which he was teaching in Shivamogga. The accused priest was held by police after allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against him by accused. A case under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act was also filed by police against the priest, according to reports.

Caste abuse

There are also charges of caste abuse against the accused priest as the victim belongs to reserved category, according to media reports.

Shivamogga college

The incident is said to have taken place at a college in Shivamogga, where the priest was a teacher. The college also comes under the church, said reports.

Church should have taken action, say locals

Locals said that the church should have taken action against the priest as soon as the allegations were out. However, the church waited for the police to take action against the accused priest, said reports.

Locals to hold protests

Media reports said that locals have warned about holding protests in the area if strict action is not taken against the accused priest. Reports also said that locals have alleged of more such cases and that the police will look into the possibility of any more such cases.

