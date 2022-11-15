e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka: University research scholar alleges sexual harrasment by faculty member

Karnataka: University research scholar alleges sexual harrasment by faculty member

Vice Chancellor, Prof S.C. Patil said that they have received a complaint of sexual harassment, and as per law, a committee had been formed to look into the allegations.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
Follow us on

Bellary: The Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya (VSK) University in Karnataka's Bellary district on Tuesday set up a committee to probe a woman research scholar's complaint of sexual harassment by an assistant professor.

Vice Chancellor, Prof S.C. Patil said that they have received a complaint of sexual harassment, and as per law, a committee had been formed to look into the allegations.

The committee had conducted inquiries for two days, he said, but refused to divulge any more details regarding the case.

Read Also
'CM Uncle, before painting school buildings..,' Congress slams Karnataka govt over saffron paint for...
article-image

According to sources, the research scholar had given proofs of sexual assault and misbehaviour of the accused assistant professor. She also submitted WhatsApp chats, and phone call details along with the complaint.

Source also said that pressure was put on the woman to reach a compromise, but the incident came to light as she had submitted her complaint to the Vice Chancellor.

The victim had earlier carried out her research work with another senior lecturer. However, she changed the guide and continued her research with the accused. The reasons for the change of the guide is not known.

The university has formed a committee comprising syndicate member Padma Vittal, Social Work Professors Pavithra and Gowri Manik Manasa and legal officer Jubair.

The committee had recorded the statements of the victim and accused persons. The University will take further action based on the report of the committee.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CBSE extends deadline for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022; read details here

CBSE extends deadline for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022; read details here

NEET MDS 2023 Date revised; exam to be held on this date

NEET MDS 2023 Date revised; exam to be held on this date

Delhi: Bail for Jamia student who was arrested for Holy Family hospital shooting

Delhi: Bail for Jamia student who was arrested for Holy Family hospital shooting

Karnataka: University research scholar alleges sexual harrasment by faculty member

Karnataka: University research scholar alleges sexual harrasment by faculty member

Here are the top 10 most regretted college degrees, according to graduates

Here are the top 10 most regretted college degrees, according to graduates