'CM Uncle, before painting school buildings..,' Congress slams Karnataka govt over saffron paint for classrooms

Karnataka Congress has used the hashtag #CMUncle to slam the government over saffron classrooms |

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress has went guns blazing against the BJP government in Karnataka over their opposition to the state government's Viveka scheme, under which newly-built classrooms in the state will be painted in Saffron colour.

While using the hashtag #CMuncle, Karnataka Congress has slammed Basavaraj Bommai and urged him to take other measures for school before painting it in Saffron.

"Throughout the state there is a lack of infrastructure in schools. The children are struggling without toilets. CM Uncle, before painting school buildings in saffron, first build toilets, give us hygienic drinking water and facilities that would attract children to schools," Congress tweeted.

While using the hashtag to slam Bommai, Congress pointed out that the government has not priortised Swami Vivekananda's principles while using him as an excuse to paint the schools.

"Vivekananda was responsible for India's Industrial & Scientific Revolution through Jamshed Tata. #CMUncle, why don't you work on creating scientific mind in children?," said the tweet by Karnataka Congress.

With education being one of the major sectors that saw a decline during Covid, Congress claimed that 10 lakh children are out of school since the pandemic started.

"More than 10 lakh children are out of education in the state after covid. The number of child laborers has increased. Child marriage is also on the rise. #CMuncle Why are you sitting around talking about coloring instead of making a plan to bring the children back to school?," said the tweet.

8,100 classrooms will be painted under the Viveka scheme and the BJP-led government defending the initiative.

“Viveka new classrooms will be in saffron colour, not because of ideology, but because the architects suggested it," stated B.C. Nagesh, Minister of Department of School Education and Literacy at an event.

The Karnataka government is also set to start meditation classes for primary, high school and class 11 and 12 students.