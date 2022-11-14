e-Paper Get App
Karnataka: Plans of saffron-coloured classrooms spark row

Chief Minister Bommai had laid the foundation stone for school buildings built under the 'Viveka scheme' in Kalaburagi, the row erupted after the state's ruling BJP was accused of implementing its Hindutva agenda through the initiative

article-image
Bengaluru: A controversy has erupted in Karnataka over the state's BJP government's decision to paint 8,100 classrooms in saffron under the 'Viveka scheme,' formed after Swami Vivekananda.

Reacting to objection to the initiative by the opposition Congress party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: "The saffron colour is present in the national flag. The classrooms are being built in the name of Swami Vivekananda. He was a saint and he was draped in saffron colour. 'Viveka' means knowledge, let them (Congress) have it."

Chief Minister Bommai had laid the foundation stone for school buildings built under the 'Viveka scheme' in Kalaburagi. The row erupted after the state's ruling BJP was accused of implementing its Hindutva agenda through the initiative.

The government has also decided to make meditation compulsory for students enrolled in schools and junior colleges. The meditation mandate will be implemented in December and the state education department is taking suggestions from experts in this regard.

Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh maintained that meditating for 10 minutes daily will increase the focus, concentration, health, good thinking and character among students.

