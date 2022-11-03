e-Paper Get App
Karnataka: Meditation now compulsory for school, college students

Karnataka: Meditation now compulsory for school, college students

This step has been taken to improve concentration, health, and positive thinking among children

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bengaluru: Children studying in Karnataka schools and pre-university colleges are to follow a 10 minute meditation session as per the directives of the state government.

State Education Minister B.C. Nagesh stated that necessary instructions have been issued to implement the daily 10-minute meditation session for students.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Student strangled to death with school tie; six suspects arrested
article-image

This step has been taken to improve concentration, health, and positive thinking among children. It will also help students to overcome stress and acquire knowledge freely, said the minister.

Meditation or the 'Dhyan' session is being conducted at schools in many districts of the state for 10 minutes. The school and college managements should fix a time and conduct meditation sessions for students, Minister Nagesh stated.

