Uttar Pradesh: Student strangled to death with school tie; six suspects arrested

A school tie was used to choke a Class 12 boy to death, says the post-mortem report. Ten injury marks were also discovered on the victim's body

Kanpur: As per the Uttar Pradesh Police, a class 12 student who was discovered dead in a secluded area near a Kanpur railway track was strangled to death with his school tie.

The tie was used to choke the boy to death, says the post-mortem report. Ten injury marks were also discovered on the victim's body.

The investigation is now centred on the theory of a friendship or love affair going sour, say the police. Six people are being questioned in connection with the case. The police have also discovered beer bottles, cigarette butts, and eatables next to the victim. Locals state that the forest area was less frequented, and only young people who wanted to smoke or drink came here.

The boy's father, Sanjay Sarkar, said his son was reportedly murdered elsewhere and later was dumped in this area. "The body remained in this forest area throughout the night. Had he come here on foot, there should have been mud on his shoes, but this was not the case," he added.

Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, ACP (Cantonment), said: "In a CCTV footage, the boy was seen going till the PAC crossing. But he was not seen in the footage of the CCTV camera installed ahead on this route. It is not clear through which route the boy reached Chandari."

The post-mortem report suggested that the boy was beaten up before being murdered.

The boy's body bore 10 injury marks on the head, leg, chest, stomach, and back before he was apparently strangled with the tie he was wearing, state Chiranjeev Kumar and R.S. Yadav, the officials who conducted the post-mortem.