UP: Missing student found dead in mysterious circumstances near school

Kanpur: According to police reports, after being reported missing, a class 12 student was found dead in a secluded place near his school.

No injury marks on the body of the 18-year-old, reported Brijesh Srivastava, Assistant Divisional Commissioner of Police (Kanpur). "We are waiting for the post-mortem report. The police will probe how the boy reached the secluded place, which is around 500 metres from his school," he added.

Meanwhile, the police have converted the missing report case into a murder FIR. As per their report, the student attended school on Monday morning and did not come back that afternoon. His family failed to trace him and lodged a missing persons' report.

On Tuesday, a local spotted the body of a youth near the railway track and informed the police. Since the boy was wearing a uniform, school authorities were contacted for identification.