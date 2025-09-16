Huge Response For UP Govt Jobs: 15.75 Lakh Apply For UP Police SI; 12.36 Lakh For UPPSC Teachers Posts

UP Police SI and UPPSC Teacher recruitments break records | Image: Canva

Uttar Pradesh has seen a record number of job applications with two big recruitment processes, UP Police Sub-Inspector and UPPSC Assistant Teacher, receiving record responses, showcasing the increasing demand for government jobs in the state.

15.75 Lakh Apply for UP Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has received a record 15,75,760 applications for filling vacancies of 4,543 Sub-Inspector and equivalent posts, according to media reports. The positions are:

-4,242 Sub-Inspectors (Civil Police)

-135 Platoon Commanders in PAC

-60 Platoon Commanders in SSF

-106 Women Platoon Commanders in new PAC battalions (Budaun, Lucknow, Gorakhpur)

With a total of 11.66 lakh male and 4.09 lakh female aspirants, it is one of the biggest recruitments of UP Police in recent times. The date for the written test will be announced a minimum of four weeks prior.

12.36 Lakh Apply for 7,466 Assistant Teacher Posts

As per the reports, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has also broken a record by receiving 12,36,253 applications for 7,466 LT Grade Assistant Teacher posts, marking the biggest teacher recruitment in the commission's history.

Total number of vacancies: 7,466 assistant teacher (LT Grade) posts

For men: 4,860 posts

For women: 2,525 posts

For Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 81 posts

Subjects covered: 15 different subjects

Youth Show Rising Interest in Government Jobs

With over 28 lakh applications received in the two drives, the experts observe an increasing trend among Uttar Pradesh's youth towards secure government jobs in teaching and policing. Both UPPRPB and UPPSC are now finalising exam centres, with schedules awaited.

UP Government Sanctions 948 New Vacancies in Three State Universities

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved 948 new vacancies in three newly set-up state universities to improve the administrative efficiency and academic level. The universities are Guru Jambheshwar University (Moradabad), Maa Vindhyavasini University (Mirzapur), and Maa Pateshwari University (Balrampur).

Out of the total, 468 posts will be temporary non-teaching posts that are effective up to February 28, 2026, and 480 posts will be outsourced. The state government pointed out that this step is aimed at enhancing university administration, raising educational standards, and creating more jobs for local youth.