CBSE Announces Special Exam Provisions For Class 10 & 12 Sports And Olympiads Participants

CBSE Board Exam 2026 | Official Website

CBSE Board Exam 2026: In an effort to encourage sporting and academic excellence simultaneously, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come up with special arrangements for students of Class 10 and Class 12 who represent the country in National/International sporting events and International Olympiads.

Special Exams for Class 12 Students

Since 2018, CBSE has been holding rescheduled exams for Class 12 students involved in National or International sporting events approved by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Similarly, since 2020, this facility has been made available to participants of International Olympiads approved by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE).

These special examinations are conducted after the conclusion of the core examination cycle so that students do not lose out on studies while focusing on sports or competitive excellence.

New Rules for Class 10 Students from 2026

With the implementation of the two-board examination policy in Class 10 (February and May 2026), CBSE has made it clear that special examinations for sports students would only take place in the second exam session in May.

Important points:

- Students need to complete the LOC (List of Candidates) for the main exam.

- Approvals from CBSE are required to avoid the first exam.

- No extra exams will be held outside the two-board sessions.

- Students belonging to the compartment category after the second exam will need to reappear the next year.

Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)

Students in need of this facility will have to apply through schools with legitimate certificates issued by SAI, BCCI, or HBCSE by December 15, and CBSE Regional Offices will notify approvals by December 30. The examinations will be conducted within 15 days of the final main examination.

Equal Stress on Sports and Studies

By consolidating studies with games, CBSE pursues the goal of providing well-rounded development, inculcating discipline, team spirit, and perseverance among youngsters while giving them equal chances to excel both in two disciplines.