 APSSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2025: Application Window Opens; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAPSSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2025: Application Window Opens; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

APSSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2025: Application Window Opens; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

The application process for the position of Laboratory Assistant (Directorate of Forensic Science) has been started by the APSSB on the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
APSSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2025 | apssb.nic.in

The application process for the position of Laboratory Assistant (Directorate of Forensic Science), Home Department, as per the Advt. No. 06/2025 has been started by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board. Qualified applicants may apply for the positions on the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

APSSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Start of application process: 15-09-2025 (03:00 PM)

2. Closing date of registration window: 30-09-2025 (03:00 PM)

FPJ Shorts
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Demand To Remove Andy Pycroft After 'No-Handshake' Row During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match: Report
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Demand To Remove Andy Pycroft After 'No-Handshake' Row During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match: Report
Silver Prices Jump ₹291 To Hit ₹1,29,720 Per Kilogram Lifetime High, Buoyed By US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
Silver Prices Jump ₹291 To Hit ₹1,29,720 Per Kilogram Lifetime High, Buoyed By US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
Himachal Pradesh: 3 Dead, 2 Rescued From Mandi's Nihri Area After Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc - Videos Surface
Himachal Pradesh: 3 Dead, 2 Rescued From Mandi's Nihri Area After Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc - Videos Surface
Dehradun Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Is Anticipated In These Districts Of Uttarakhand On Tuesday, Says IMD
Dehradun Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Is Anticipated In These Districts Of Uttarakhand On Tuesday, Says IMD

3. Tentative date of written exam: 16-11-2025 (Sunday)

APSSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 26 openings. The Laboratory Assistant post-wise details are:

1. Ballistics: 6

2. Biology/Serology: 6

3. Cyber Forensic: 1

4. Finger Print: 5

5. Forensic Photography: 6

6. Narcotics: 1

7. Questioned Documents: 1

8. Total: 26

Note: The selected candidates will be placed in Pay Matrix Level 5 with a salary range of ₹29,200 to ₹92,300.

Read Also
HBSE September Exam 2025: Admit Cards To Be Out Today; Details Here
article-image

APSSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

1. The candidate should be a citizen of India.

2. Aspirants must be between 18 and 35 years of age as of September 30, 2025. The upper age limit has been reduced for reserved categories.

Read the official notification to know the educational qualification and other details

APSSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Aspirants must take the steps listed below in order to apply for this position:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Apply” tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the Lab Assistant registration link and then register.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

APSSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The cost is Rs 200 for unreserved aspirants (payable only online) and Rs 150 for APST aspirants. Individuals with disabilities (PWD) are not required to pay the fees.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

APSSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2025: Application Window Opens; Check Application Fees &...

APSSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2025: Application Window Opens; Check Application Fees &...

CBSE Announces Special Exam Provisions For Class 10 & 12 Sports And Olympiads Participants

CBSE Announces Special Exam Provisions For Class 10 & 12 Sports And Olympiads Participants

HBSE September Exam 2025: Admit Cards To Be Out Today; Details Here

HBSE September Exam 2025: Admit Cards To Be Out Today; Details Here

'CGL Exam Is Being Conducted Smoothly,' Says SSC Amid Speculation About Large-Scale Cancellations

'CGL Exam Is Being Conducted Smoothly,' Says SSC Amid Speculation About Large-Scale Cancellations

CG Vyapam Releases Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2025 At vyapam.cgstate.gov.in; Direct...

CG Vyapam Releases Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2025 At vyapam.cgstate.gov.in; Direct...