HBSE September Exam 2025: Admit Cards To Be Out Today; Details Here

HBSE September Exam 2025 admit card

HBSE September Admit Cards 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will issue the hall tickets for the September 2025 examinations today, September 16, on the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in.

The admit cards are for Secondary and Senior Secondary (Regular and Open School) students taking compartment, re-appear, additional subject, mercy chance, and marks improvement exams. They also include D.El.Ed. (Diploma in Elementary Education) first and second-year regular, re-appearance, and mercy chance students.

HBSE September 2025 Exam Admit Cards: Login credentials

Students in Secondary/Senior Secondary can access their admission cards by inputting their previous roll number, name, father's or mother's name, or registration number on the board website.

For D.El.Ed. exams, institute principals must download admit cards using their user ID and password and distribute them to student-teachers.

HBSE September 2025 Exam Details

The Secondary/Senior Secondary exams will take place from September 25 to October 18, 2025, from 2 to 5 p.m. Approximately 44,575 hopefuls have registered, with 28,523 boys and 16,052 girls.

A total of 5,542 students applied for Secondary (Regular) and 4,338 for Senior Secondary (Regular). In addition, 14,954 students took part in Secondary (Open School) exams, while 19,741 candidates took Senior Secondary (Open School) exams.

From September 25 to October 21, 2025, the D.El.Ed. first- and second-year exams will be held in the afternoon session. There will be approximately 23,569 student-teachers, with 15,480 females and 8,089 males.

HBSE September Exam 2025: Important guidelines

Aspirants must carefully go through their hall ticket details. Corrections for Secondary/Senior Secondary (Regular) must be completed before the exams begin, whilst Open School applicants have until September 19. Following these dates, errors in photographs or signatures will not be repaired. If a hall ticket is missing, aspirants should go to the board office with the necessary documentation.

Students with disabilities who require a scribe must provide medical documentation and scribe information to the exam centre superintendent at least two days before the exam. The scribe should be younger than the applicant and no more qualified than Class 12.