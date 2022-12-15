ON CAMERA: Teacher beaten up by students for 'sexually harassing' girl in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A government teacher in Karnataka’s Mandya was beaten up by students after he allegedly sexually harassed a girl student. The teacher identified as Chinmayanand was later handed over to the police.
In a video, viral on social media sites, the furious students can be seen gathered around the teacher and hitting him with sticks for sexual misconduct.
As per reports, there were several complaints against the teacher for sexual misconduct.
