Karnataka 'sex CD' scandal: Women involved in the case records her statement

Bengaluru: For the first time, the woman allegedly involved in the sex-for-job CD scam that cost the ministership of senior BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, Tuesday recorded her statement in a Bengaluru court. Her deposition comes four days after a first information report (FIR) was registered against the former Karnataka Minister. The statement was recorded under Section 164(5A) (a) of CrPC.
"She will be cooperating with the inquiry by the SIT. We are only concerned about the safety measures since this is a sensitive case," the victim's advocate Jagadeesh Kumar told reporters on Tuesday.
On March 26, an FIR was registered against Jarkiholi accusing him of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and cheating.
The woman’s deposition came more than three weeks after a video that reportedly showed Jarkiholi with the victim was leaked to news channels in the state leading to his resignation as Water Resources Minister on March 3.
Meanwhile, in a big boost for Jarkiholi, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Tuesday defended his former cabinet and said the video was made with malicious intent. Taking a step further, the CM said he will ask him (Ramesh) to campaign for the party in his home district of Belagavi where byelections are due to be held.
“I will ask Ramesh Jarkiholi to come and take part in the campaigning," the CM told reporters as he broke silence on the issue. He added an impartial probe was on, in connection with the scandal to bring out the truth.
Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in Belagavi, is going to the bypolls along with Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments on April 17.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)