Karnataka 'sex CD' scandal: Women involved in the case records her statement

Bengaluru: For the first time, the woman allegedly involved in the sex-for-job CD scam that cost the ministership of senior BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, Tuesday recorded her statement in a Bengaluru court. Her deposition comes four days after a first information report (FIR) was registered against the former Karnataka Minister. The statement was recorded under Section 164(5A) (a) of CrPC.

"She will be cooperating with the inquiry by the SIT. We are only concerned about the safety measures since this is a sensitive case," the victim's advocate Jagadeesh Kumar told reporters on Tuesday.

On March 26, an FIR was registered against Jarkiholi accusing him of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and cheating.