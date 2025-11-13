Chennai Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Anticipated In These Regions Of Tamil Nadu| Details Inside

Chennai Weather Update |

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall for the next few days. The coastal regions are also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The persistent rain is expected to alleviate the intense heat; however, it may also lead to problems such as water accumulation and power outages in some areas. The meteorological agency has recommended that residents adhere to the guidelines and limit outdoor activities to prevent disruptions.

⛈️ Chennai & Tamil Nadu: Flash Monsoon Update (Nov 12, 2025)



​Key Highlights: Heavy Rain Expected



•​Overall Outlook: Tamil Nadu is forecast to receive excess rainfall during the second half of November.

•​Chennai Alert: Heavy rainfall is likely in Chennai and suburbs starting… pic.twitter.com/ndZ5eIcoLO — Parthan IN Weather (@PIW44) November 12, 2025

Today's temperatures and humidity

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Thursday, the capital city woke up at 06: 07 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 06: 39 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 70 per cent.

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

The rainfall is predicted in Chennai, Cuddalore, Vellore, Western Ghats, Puducherry, Thoothukudi, Karaikal, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Ariyalur, Tenkasi, Coimbatore, Theni, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu. The residents of Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Parts of South Tamil Nadu will continue to see moderate rains under the influence of a broad circulation over South Bay. Isolated places in Ramanathapuram district and few places in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts may see heavy rains. Isolated rains may happen over North… pic.twitter.com/1xbAJImuNp — Chennai Rains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) November 13, 2025

What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food — be ready for power cuts.