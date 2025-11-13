 Chennai Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Anticipated In These Regions Of Tamil Nadu| Details Inside
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall for the next few days. The coastal regions are also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 10:26 AM IST
Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall for the next few days. The coastal regions are also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The persistent rain is expected to alleviate the intense heat; however, it may also lead to problems such as water accumulation and power outages in some areas. The meteorological agency has recommended that residents adhere to the guidelines and limit outdoor activities to prevent disruptions.

Today's temperatures and humidity

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Thursday, the capital city woke up at 06: 07 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 06: 39 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 70 per cent.

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

The rainfall is predicted in Chennai, Cuddalore, Vellore, Western Ghats, Puducherry, Thoothukudi, Karaikal, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Ariyalur, Tenkasi, Coimbatore, Theni, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu. The residents of Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food — be ready for power cuts.

