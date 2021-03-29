Karnataka 'sex CD' scandal: Special Investigation Team questions Ramesh Jarkiholi

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the sex-for-job CD scandal Monday questioned Ramesh Jarkiholi following a complaint registered against him by the woman allegedly involved in the CD. He was questioned for over 4 hours during the day.

Even as he was being questioned, the woman wrote a letter to the Karnataka Chief Justice saying "Ramesh Jarkiholi is having criminal antecedents and has already started destroying evidence..." Ramesh Jarkiholi may kill me at any place or at any point..."

She requested the court to personally supervise the investigation and direct the state to provide her with protection.

"I am the rape victim, having filed a complaint against the former minister of the Government of Karnataka... Ramesh Jarkiholi is a highly influential person and has already threatened me in public... of going to any extent against me to clear my charges against him," she wrote.