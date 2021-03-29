Karnataka 'sex CD' scandal: Special Investigation Team questions Ramesh Jarkiholi

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the sex-for-job CD scandal Monday questioned Ramesh Jarkiholi following a complaint registered against him by the woman allegedly involved in the CD. He was questioned for over 4 hours during the day.
Even as he was being questioned, the woman wrote a letter to the Karnataka Chief Justice saying "Ramesh Jarkiholi is having criminal antecedents and has already started destroying evidence..." Ramesh Jarkiholi may kill me at any place or at any point..."
She requested the court to personally supervise the investigation and direct the state to provide her with protection.
"I am the rape victim, having filed a complaint against the former minister of the Government of Karnataka... Ramesh Jarkiholi is a highly influential person and has already threatened me in public... of going to any extent against me to clear my charges against him," she wrote.
"I have already expressed my serious apprehension about the frequent threats... to me and my parents by Ramesh Jarkiholi and his followers... have requested the Special Investigation Team (SIT) seeking protection for myself and my parents," she added.
In her three-page letter the woman also wrote: "Despite my apprehension, the SIT has not given any protection to my parents and to myself, so far, in collusion with Ramesh Jarkiholi."
She said she does not trust the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing the leak of the video and has asked the Chief Justice to supervise the probe.
"If the leader of a national party like Congress (DK Shivakumar) can be attacked with chappals, then what about the complainant? We want the SIT to take up the investigation and arrest the accused," her advocate Jagadeesh told mediapersons.
The video of Jarkiholi with the woman was leaked to news channels in the state. This led to Ramesh Jarkiholi's resignation as Water Resources Minister on March 3. But it was not until March 26 that an FIR was registered in the case by the Bengaluru police accusing Ramesh Jarkiholi of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and cheating.
