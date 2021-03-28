Twist in Karnataka 'sex CD' scandal: DK Shivakumar is mastermind of the explosive video, alleges woman's family

Bengaluru: The sex-for-job video scandal involving former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi took a political twist Saturday with the family of the woman allegedly involved in the sexually-explicit video reportedly stating that it was Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar who was the mastermind of the explosive video.

Speaking to the media after giving their statement to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the father of the woman, an ex-serviceman, and her two brothers, alleged that “it is Shivakumar who released the CD. He is the mastermind. He used the situation to his benefit”. The woman’s brother added that it was DKS who had packed her off to Goa.

“We just want our daughter back,” her father said.

The new revelations have caused both harm and embarrassment to the Congress which has been demanding Ramesh Jarkiholi’s arrest and a high court-monitored probe into the scandal.

“We have an audio clipping of a phone call with my sister and the same has been shared with SIT officials. My sister told me that she is at Shivakumar’s house and he is sending her to Goa safely. Making such videos, supporting a woman to take political revenge is not the right thing,” her brother added.

“Using a scheduled tribe woman for his (DKS) political gain is dirty politics. We don’t expect anything,” the woman’s father.

Soon after, Ramesh Jarkiholi said Shivakumar was the “producer’’ of the CD. “I have 11 pieces of evidence about his involvement. I will file a police case against him. He has used an innocent woman to play politics. The statement of her parents has vindicated my stand. Shivakumar is unfit to be in politics,” he added.