Karnataka sex CD: Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi booked

Bengaluru

After dragging foot for 3 weeks, the Bengaluru police on Friday finally booked a case against former Karnataka BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi who resigned following the sex-for-jobs scandal. Police booked a case soon after the woman in the sex tape sub­mitt­ed a written compl­aint to City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant through her advocate. The minis­ter has been booked under Secti­ons 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harass­m­ent), 417 (punish­ment for cheat­ing), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult), 376 C (sexual intercourse by person in authority) of the IPC. He has also been booked under 67A (Punish­ment for publishing or transmi­t­t­ing of material contain­ing sexually explicit acts) of the IT Act.