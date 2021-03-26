Karnataka sex CD: Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi booked

Bengaluru
After dragging foot for 3 weeks, the Bengaluru police on Friday finally booked a case against former Karnataka BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi who resigned following the sex-for-jobs scandal. Police booked a case soon after the woman in the sex tape submitted a written complaint to City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant through her advocate. The minister has been booked under Sections 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 417 (punishment for cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult), 376 C (sexual intercourse by person in authority) of the IPC. He has also been booked under 67A (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit acts) of the IT Act.
