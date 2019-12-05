Karnataka bypolls: 66.59% turn out recorded in 15 assembly seats

The crucial by-election to 15 Karnataka assembly constituencies that would have a bearing on the stability of the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government saw an estimated 66.49 per cent voter turn out on Thursday and was by and large peaceful.

After a slow pace in the first half of the day since polling began at 7 am with only 33 per cent till 1.30 pm, voting picked up later in the day though it was below the percentage recorded in the assembly elections in 2018.

The four constituencies in the city clocked poor voter turn outs.

Officials said an estimated 66.49 per cent of the 37.78 lakh eligible electors cast their votes in the 15 segments till 6 pm. The figure was likely to go up as at some places people standing in queues at close were allowed to vote.