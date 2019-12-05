Intolerant much? AIMIM worker arrested in Mamata's Bengal for posting comments against WB CM

Motiur Rahman, a member of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) was booked under the IT act for posting objectionable comments against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media. He was arrested on Thursday by the West Bengal Police.

Rahman who is a senior professor at Dhangara Loliabari had posted on social media that the West Bengal police weren't functioning properly, instead were serving the Chief Minister as her party cadre. He had also posted his recording on Facebook wherein he is seen speaking with the local police.

Rahman, the resident of Chandrapara Grampanchyat of Chanchal in Malda district had also posted memes and displeasing words against Banerjee and the Bengal administration.