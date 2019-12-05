'Democracy caged literally': WB Governor fumes as Mamata govt shuts door on him

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday expressed outrage after he arrived at the state Legislative Assembly to find the gates locked.

Speaking to the media, Dhankar said: "The purpose of my visit to the assembly was to see the historic building, the background and to visit the library. The assembly is scheduled to be open throughout the year; an assembly not being in session does not mean that the assembly is closed."

Dhankar claimed that he wrote to the Speaker of the Assembly, informing him about his visit. He also said that his special secretary received a call from the Speaker, who said that he was delighted about his visit and also invited Dhankar and his wife to lunch.