Mamata refuses to budge, says there will be no NRC in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today reiterated her earlier claims that the National Register of Citizens will not be implemented in the state.

"All of us are residents of this country. No one can take away our citizenship," Banerjee told reporters on Tuesday, according to PTI.

"We will not allow NRC, it will never happen in West Bengal. You cannot implement NRC on the basis of caste and religion," she said, according to an ANI report, adding that a "pan-India NRC can "never be a reality".

"NRC is nothing but a political rhetoric for BJP," she said.

Banerjee had earlier also said that the NRC would not be implemented in the state.

On November 20, hours after Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha that all Indian citizens, irrespective of their religion will figure in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and that the NTC is different from the Citizenship Ammendment Bill, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had opposed the statement.

"Some people are instigating you in the name of National Register of Citizenship. Don't trust any leader from outside, trust us who fight from this land and stand beside you. NRC will not be implemented, keep this in mind. There is nothing to worry," she said.

