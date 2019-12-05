Modi-Shah live in their own world and fantasise about things: Rahul Gandhi criticizes govt over economic slowdown

Commenting on the current dismal economic scenario in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are living in an imaginary world of their own without any contact with the outside world.

Speaking to the media, he slammed the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying his party is against anyone who engages in discrimination.

"We believe that India belongs to everybody -- all communities and all religions," he said.

Responding to a reporter's query on the Centre's claim that there is no financial crisis in the country, he said the Modi-Shah duo are "living in their own imaginations".