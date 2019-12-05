After Nirmala Sitharaman, another Union Minister says, 'I am vegetarian, have never tasted onion'

After a video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying, "I don't eat much of onion-garlic. I come from such a family which doesn't have much to do with onion", surfaced on the Internet, another Union minister has reverberated her statement.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey said, "I am a vegetarian. I have never tasted an onion. So, how will a person like me know about the situation (market prices) of onions."