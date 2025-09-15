 Karnataka: BMTC Driver's Presence Of Mind Saves 75 Lives As Bus Catches Fire In Bengaluru
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: BMTC Driver's Presence Of Mind Saves 75 Lives As Bus Catches Fire In Bengaluru

Karnataka: BMTC Driver's Presence Of Mind Saves 75 Lives As Bus Catches Fire In Bengaluru

The bus attached to the government-run Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) was gutted by fire on Monday morning. But thanks to the quick action of the driver, all 75 passengers escaped unhurt. Smoke and flames started emanating from the moving bus, and within minutes, the fire engulfed the entire vehicle, destroying it.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka: BMTC Driver's Presence Of Mind Saves 75 Lives As Bus Catches Fire In Bengaluru | X @ChristinMP_

Bengaluru: A quick-thinking driver helped save all 75 passengers travelling in a BMTC bus, which was gutted by fire within minutes of the blaze being noticed.

About The Incident

The bus attached to the government-run Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) was gutted by fire on Monday morning. But thanks to the quick action of the driver, all 75 passengers escaped unhurt.

Smoke and flames started emanating from the moving bus, and within minutes, the fire engulfed the entire vehicle, destroying it.

FPJ Shorts
Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme: 87 Students Selected To Work With Govt, Will Earn ₹20,000 Monthly Stipend
Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme: 87 Students Selected To Work With Govt, Will Earn ₹20,000 Monthly Stipend
Supreme Court-Appointed SIT Gives Clean Chit To Vantara Rescue Centre In Jamnagar, Gujarat
Supreme Court-Appointed SIT Gives Clean Chit To Vantara Rescue Centre In Jamnagar, Gujarat
Mumbai: 17 Passengers Rescued After Monorail Halts Midway Near Wadala due To Technical Glitch – Videos
Mumbai: 17 Passengers Rescued After Monorail Halts Midway Near Wadala due To Technical Glitch – Videos
Delhi BMW Crash: New Video Shows Victims Lying On Road, Luxury Car Flipped Over
Delhi BMW Crash: New Video Shows Victims Lying On Road, Luxury Car Flipped Over

According to police, the bus bearing registration number KA 57 F 4568 was travelling from Majestic to the Kadugodi locality in Bengaluru. The incident occurred near the HAL Entrance early in the morning.

Read Also
TCS Employee Refuses To Resign Under Resignation Pressure, Says ‘Company Is Messed Up After Ratan...
article-image

After noticing smoke and a small fire in the engine, the driver immediately alerted the passengers and conductor to evacuate the bus. The vehicle was fully occupied, but the driver and conductor ensured that all passengers disembarked safely. Even as the Fire Force and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire, the bus was completely gutted.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of HAL Police Station, and BMTC has formed a team to investigate the exact cause of the fire.

A man was burnt alive when an abandoned school bus caught fire in the OMBR Layout of Banaswadi on August 14 in Bengaluru.

Read Also
Andhra Pradesh Bus Fight: Chaos Erupts Inside Moving Bus; Woman Passengers Slap & Punch Each Other...
article-image

On November 15, 2013, a private-run luxury bus burst into flames after it rammed into the railing of a bridge on National Highway - 4 in the early hours at a village near Haveri district in north Karnataka. Seven people were killed in the mishap, including a couple and their three children. More than 25 people sustained serious burn injuries.

The police had registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the surviving driver and the bus operator under various sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act. The driver had fled from the accident spot and went missing. He was tracked and arrested later.

On December 2, 2014, a private bus caught fire in Bengaluru, and at least three people were injured. The accident took place in KR Puram and was recorded on a mobile phone by an eyewitness. The bus caught fire after it hit a motorcycle.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi BMW Crash: New Video Shows Victims Lying On Road, Luxury Car Flipped Over

Delhi BMW Crash: New Video Shows Victims Lying On Road, Luxury Car Flipped Over

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Bihar Minister Jibesh Kumar Of Assaulting Journalist, Demands FIR

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Bihar Minister Jibesh Kumar Of Assaulting Journalist, Demands FIR

Weather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall Has Been Issued In These Parts Of India With Thunderstorms &...

Weather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall Has Been Issued In These Parts Of India With Thunderstorms &...

Karnataka: BMTC Driver's Presence Of Mind Saves 75 Lives As Bus Catches Fire In Bengaluru

Karnataka: BMTC Driver's Presence Of Mind Saves 75 Lives As Bus Catches Fire In Bengaluru

Punjab: Ferozepur Police Seize 15.7 kg Heroin Worth ₹75 Crore Smuggled From Pakistan, Arrest...

Punjab: Ferozepur Police Seize 15.7 kg Heroin Worth ₹75 Crore Smuggled From Pakistan, Arrest...