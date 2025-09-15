TCS Employee Refuses To Resign Under Resignation Pressure, Says ‘Company Is Messed Up After Ratan Tata’

File image/ Representative image

In a raw and emotional Reddit post that has exploded across social media, a junior tech professional at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) detailed another harrowing encounter with the company's HR team, refusing demands to resign despite threats of retaliation. The post, shared in the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit, has garnered over 3,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments, sparking widespread outrage over alleged toxic practices at one of India's largest IT firms.

The anonymous employee, who described TCS as their first job, recounted being summoned to a meeting room three days prior where HR pressured them to quit voluntarily. "It has been three days since I was asked to resign in a meeting room. I refused. I was crying and afraid, but TCS is my first company—I have nothing to lose. They threatened to give me a bad review after termination, so I said, ‘Do as you like, but I’m not going to resign,’ and I walked out of that room. I was scared, but I tried to be strong," the post reads.

The techie, who clarified they are not a senior staffer and not on any official layoff list, alleged that the company is systematically targeting 'benched' employees, i.e. those without active projects, as 'easy targets.' "By the way, I’m not a senior employee and my name was not in that list. These people are targeting benched employees first because they are easy targets. They are freezing our profiles so that no project can see us or call us for allocation. Even if we get a project through our contacts, RMG calls that project and asks them to cancel our allocation," they wrote, referring to TCS's Resource Management Group (RMG).

The post paints a picture of relentless harassment, with HR allegedly phoning resistant employees daily for follow-up meetings filled with intimidation tactics.

"In my branch location, there are several people who denied resigning. HR is calling them daily for meetings, asking them to resign, and threatening them with various things like freezing their salary, blacklisting them, giving them bad reviews, saying nobody will hire them, etc. But again and again, they are ignoring and fighting. It’s been more than 10 days, and those employees are still in TCS but struggling," the employee shared.

What began as a personal vent has snowballed into a viral discussion, mirroring broader frustrations in India's IT sector amid a sluggish job market and post-pandemic cost-cutting. The techie expressed deep disillusionment with TCS' culture, which they joined for its reputed stability despite a 'very low salary.'

"This is literally mental harassment, torture, and such a toxic thing they are doing to employees. I joined TCS because of its work culture and job security, even with a very low salary. Now I regret it, I should have chosen another company. After Ratan Tata, this company is messed up," the user lamented, invoking the late industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away in October 2024 and was long synonymous with the Tata Group's ethical legacy.

Reddit users have flooded the thread with a mix of solidarity, advice, and sharp critiques. One top comment urged pragmatism, "Dude what is the point of working for an organiSation that doesn't want you? I feel it's better you negotiate severance and leave."

Others highlighted the financial incentives behind the pressure, noting that voluntary resignations allow companies to sidestep severance payouts and preserve "attrition" metrics.

The original poster later clarified in comments that TCS verbally offered three months' salary as severance but demanded immediate exit without serving a notice period—raising doubts about enforceability without written proof. "They said that they will give 3 month salary but what about my career break? And in this kind of job market with less than a year experience it would be very difficult for me to find a new job. They are not giving 3 months notice period also. They want us to leave immediately," they responded.

This isn't an isolated incident. Similar stories have emerged from TC, with freshers particularly vulnerable in a market where hiring has plummeted.

This story will be updated if TCS issues a statement.