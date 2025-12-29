 India Becomes World's 2nd-Largest Mobile Manufacturer, Electronics Production Soars Six-Fold
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndia Becomes World's 2nd-Largest Mobile Manufacturer, Electronics Production Soars Six-Fold

India Becomes World's 2nd-Largest Mobile Manufacturer, Electronics Production Soars Six-Fold

India has boosted electronics production six-fold, becoming the world’s second-largest mobile manufacturer. Driven by the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Electronics Component Manufacturing schemes, exports grew eightfold in 11 years. With over Rs 13,475 crore invested, the sector created 25 lakh jobs in a decade and is now India’s third-largest export category.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
India Becomes World's 2nd-Largest Mobile Manufacturer, Electronics Production Soars Six-Fold | IANS

New Delhi: India has ramped up electronics production six-fold and is the second largest mobile manufacturing country in the world, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

In multiple posts on social media platform X, Vaishnaw said that the country has increased electronic exports eightfold over the past 11 years, mainly driven by policy support from the Production Linked Incentive Scheme.

The PLI scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing has attracted over Rs 13,475 crore in investment and helped achieve production of about Rs 9.8 lakh crore in the electronics sector, driving manufacturing, jobs, and exports, he said.

Read Also
Bitcoin Slides 30% In 2025, But Regulatory Gains Keep Long-Term Optimism Alive
article-image

Vaishnaw highlighted that "over 1.3 lakh jobs were created in the last five years and that electronics is now India’s third‑largest export category, climbing from seventh place".

FPJ Shorts
'Jaldi Jaa..': Angry Harmanpreet Kaur Frenetically Moves Field To Avoid Slow Over Rate Penalty IND Vs SL 4th T20I | Video
'Jaldi Jaa..': Angry Harmanpreet Kaur Frenetically Moves Field To Avoid Slow Over Rate Penalty IND Vs SL 4th T20I | Video
WOG Technologies Files Draft Papers With Sebi; Eyes ₹375 Crore Via Fresh Issue
WOG Technologies Files Draft Papers With Sebi; Eyes ₹375 Crore Via Fresh Issue
After Pimpri-Chinchwad, Both NCP Factions Reunite In Pune; Potential Alliance To Contest Mumbai Civic Polls Also Being Considered
After Pimpri-Chinchwad, Both NCP Factions Reunite In Pune; Potential Alliance To Contest Mumbai Civic Polls Also Being Considered
FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window Opens Today At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields
FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window Opens Today At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields

He said the country was initially focusing on finished products, but the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme supported a shift to "building capacity for modules, components, sub-modules, raw materials, and the machines that make them."

The Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme has 249 applications representing Rs 1.15 lakh crore in investment, Rs 10.34 lakh crore in production, and creating 1.42 lakh jobs, the post said, adding it is the highest-ever investment commitment in India’s electronics sector, indicating industry confidence.

Vaishnaw also noted progress in the semiconductor sector, saying ten units have been approved, with three already in pilot or early production. The minister said that "fabs and ATMPs from India will soon supply chips to phone and electronics manufacturers".

Read Also
US Researchers Develop New AI Tool To Provide Better Prognosis For Patients With Head & Neck Cancer
article-image

"Electronics manufacturing created 25 lakh jobs in the last decade. This is the real economic growth at the grassroots level," the minister said.

"As we scale semiconductors and component manufacturing, job creation will accelerate. From finished products to components, production is growing. Exports are rising. Global players are confident. Indian companies are competitive. Jobs are being created. This is ‘Make in India’ impact story!" he noted.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WOG Technologies Files Draft Papers With Sebi; Eyes ₹375 Crore Via Fresh Issue

WOG Technologies Files Draft Papers With Sebi; Eyes ₹375 Crore Via Fresh Issue

FPJ Exclusive: 'AI Is A Tool For Enhancing Human Connection, Not Replacing It,' Says Sameer Raje On...

FPJ Exclusive: 'AI Is A Tool For Enhancing Human Connection, Not Replacing It,' Says Sameer Raje On...

India's Tech Industry Eyes 2026 With Focus On Scalable, Impact-Driven AI

India's Tech Industry Eyes 2026 With Focus On Scalable, Impact-Driven AI

India Becomes World's 2nd-Largest Mobile Manufacturer, Electronics Production Soars Six-Fold

India Becomes World's 2nd-Largest Mobile Manufacturer, Electronics Production Soars Six-Fold

India Emerges As Global Digital Hub For AI & Data Centres With Massive $67.5B Tech Investments

India Emerges As Global Digital Hub For AI & Data Centres With Massive $67.5B Tech Investments