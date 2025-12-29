India's Tech Industry Eyes 2026 With Focus On Scalable, Impact-Driven AI | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: As we move toward 2026, India’s technology sector is entering a phase where scale, accountability, and outcomes matter more than momentum alone, according to industry leaders.

According to Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India and Chairperson, Nasscom, the industry has built strong foundations across AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital platforms, supported by deep talent and a mature ecosystem of startups, GCCs, and global enterprises.

“The next chapter is about converting capability into sustained business and societal impact. AI adoption is becoming sharper and more grounded in real use cases. Enterprises are asking clearer questions around productivity, resilience, and trust,” she mentioned.

Enterprises expect technology to integrate seamlessly into core processes, not sit at the edges as experimentation. This shift places responsibility on the industry to design solutions that are secure, explainable, and aligned with long-term value creation.

“India is well positioned to lead this phase. Our strength lies in combining engineering depth with domain understanding and scale execution. As an industry, success in 2026 will depend on how well we collaborate across ecosystems, invest in skills, and apply technology with purpose,” Gangadharan mentioned.

The opportunity ahead is significant, to strengthen enterprises, empower people, and reinforce India’s role as a trusted global technology partner.

By 2026, the real measure of AI success will be its ability to deliver consistent, context-aware outcomes for customers.

“We are seeing a clear shift away from generic intelligence toward AI that understands the nuances of an enterprise, its data, processes, policies, and customer behaviours. Customer-specific AI performs better because relevance drives decisions, not raw intelligence alone,” she noted.

Read Also Coupang Founder Kim Bom-suk Skips Parliamentary Hearing On Data Breach Affecting 34 Million

As enterprises look ahead, the focus is clear. AI must move from novelty to reliability. The strongest advantage will come from intelligence that genuinely understands how a business operates and how it serves its customers every day.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)