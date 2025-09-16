 IRCTC Launches Special International Tour Packages From Mumbai; Check Details
These all-inclusive packages offer travelers comprehensive benefits such as return airfare, local transfers, guided sightseeing, comfortable accommodation, all meals, entrance fees, visa/permit assistance, travel insurance, and GST—ensuring complete peace of mind and value for money.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) has announced a series of special international tour packages from Mumbai, curated to offer  travelers memorable, hassle-free, and affordable global experiences.

The newly announced packages cover popular international destinations, including:

Japan (05–14 October 2025)

Bhutan (31 October–05 November 2025)

Thailand – Phuket & Krabi (03–09 November 2025)

Australia (11–22 November 2025)

Shri Ramayan Yatra – Sri Lanka (24–30 November 2025)

Vietnam (10–17 November 2025)

Mystical Nepal (23–28 December 2025)

Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, IRCTC West Zone, Mumbai said  that the packages are designed to provide a balance of comfort, value, and quality. “Each itinerary has been carefully curated to ensure travelers return with enriching memories and an experience that is both seamless and fulfilling,” he said.

IRCTC’s international tours have generated enthusiastic interest among travelers, with regular customers often booking immediately upon availability. Compared to similar offerings in the market, IRCTC packages stand out for their competitive pricing, best-in-class hospitality, and meticulous planning.

Holidaymakers can book these packages conveniently through IRCTC’s official tourism website: www.irctctourism.com

