 Mumbai News: IRCTC Showcases Tour Packages At Big Travel Expo 2025 In Ghatkopar's R City Mall
Mumbai News: IRCTC Showcases Tour Packages At Big Travel Expo 2025 In Ghatkopar’s R City Mall

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The Big Travel Expo 2025, held at R City Mall, Ghatkopar on 13th and 14th September, witnessed enthusiastic participation from travel enthusiasts across Mumbai.

IRCTC Highlights Wide Range of Packages

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), West Zone, Mumbai showcased its wide range of domestic and international tour packages at the expo. The participation was led under the guidance of Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, IRCTC West Zone, and the supervision of Subhash Nair, Manager/Tourism.

IRCTC stall draws strong response at Big Travel Expo 2025, Mumbai

IRCTC stall draws strong response at Big Travel Expo 2025, Mumbai | File Photo

Visitors Show Strong Interest

The IRCTC stall attracted huge footfall, with visitors showing keen interest in the diverse and affordable packages. Many appreciated the offerings and registered themselves for the ongoing as well as upcoming tours.

IRCTC Vows Continued Participation

On this occasion, Dr. A.K. Singh, PRO, IRCTC West Zone, Mumbai, said: “We are delighted with the overwhelming response our travel packages received at the Big Travel Expo. IRCTC will continue to actively participate in such exhibitions to bring exciting and value-packed travel options closer to our customers.”

