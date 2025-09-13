IRCTC Launches “Uttar Bharat Devbhoomi Yatra” Under Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train Scheme |

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has announced the launch of a special spiritual tourism initiative the “Uttar Bharat Devbhoomi Yatra”. The journey, curated under the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train scheme, aims to promote cultural, heritage, and spiritual tourism in line with the Government of India’s “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and “Dekho Apna Desh” campaigns.

Tour Details

The pilgrimage tour will run from October 4 to October 14, spanning 10 nights and 11 days, covering approximately 5,000 km. The all-inclusive package offers affordable, safe, and comfortable travel, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for devotees.

Key Destinations

The itinerary features some of North India’s most revered sites:

Haridwar & Rishikesh – Ganga Aarti and spiritual retreats

Amritsar – Golden Temple and Wagah Border ceremony

Katra – Mata Vaishno Devi Darshan

Mathura & Vrindavan – Krishna Janmabhoomi and bhakti sites

Agra – Taj Mahal visit

Boarding Points

Departure and return are from Kolhapur, with boarding and deboarding at Miraj, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, and Kota.

Train Facilities

The tourist train is equipped with modern LHB coaches, offering Sleeper, 3AC, and 2AC options, along with:

Onboard kitchen facilities

CCTV surveillance and security guards

Capacity for 750 passengers

Fare Structure

Economy Class (Sleeper) – ₹19,890/-

Standard Class (3AC) – ₹33,560/-

Comfort Class (2AC) – ₹44,460/-

All-Inclusive Package

The package covers:

AC/Non-AC hotel stays

Vegetarian meals (onboard and offboard)

Transfers and sightseeing

Travel insurance

Tour managers and hygiene protocols

For more details one can visit IRCTC website: https://www.irctctourism.com and booking is available online, on the web portal.

