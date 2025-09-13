IRCTC Launches “Uttar Bharat Devbhoomi Yatra” Under Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train Scheme

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has announced the launch of a special spiritual tourism initiative the “Uttar Bharat Devbhoomi Yatra”. The journey, curated under the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train scheme, aims to promote cultural, heritage, and spiritual tourism in line with the Government of India’s “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and “Dekho Apna Desh” campaigns.
Tour Details
The pilgrimage tour will run from October 4 to October 14, spanning 10 nights and 11 days, covering approximately 5,000 km. The all-inclusive package offers affordable, safe, and comfortable travel, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for devotees.
Key Destinations
The itinerary features some of North India’s most revered sites:
Haridwar & Rishikesh – Ganga Aarti and spiritual retreats
Amritsar – Golden Temple and Wagah Border ceremony
Katra – Mata Vaishno Devi Darshan
Mathura & Vrindavan – Krishna Janmabhoomi and bhakti sites
Agra – Taj Mahal visit
Boarding Points
Departure and return are from Kolhapur, with boarding and deboarding at Miraj, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, and Kota.
Train Facilities
The tourist train is equipped with modern LHB coaches, offering Sleeper, 3AC, and 2AC options, along with:
Onboard kitchen facilities
CCTV surveillance and security guards
Capacity for 750 passengers
Fare Structure
Economy Class (Sleeper) – ₹19,890/-
Standard Class (3AC) – ₹33,560/-
Comfort Class (2AC) – ₹44,460/-
All-Inclusive Package
The package covers:
AC/Non-AC hotel stays
Vegetarian meals (onboard and offboard)
Transfers and sightseeing
Travel insurance
Tour managers and hygiene protocols
For more details one can visit IRCTC website: https://www.irctctourism.com and booking is available online, on the web portal.
