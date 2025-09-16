Uttar Pradesh News: 4271 Voters At One House Number In Mahoba Sparks Outcry

Representational Image | File Pic

Mahoba: A massive clerical lapse in Mahoba district has triggered outrage after it emerged that thousands of voters were clubbed under single residential addresses during the revision of rolls for the 2026 panchayat elections. The incident has raised questions about the credibility of electoral records and the accountability of officials entrusted with safeguarding democracy.

In Jaitpur gram panchayat, the draft voter list showed 4,271 voters registered at house number 803, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the village’s electorate. The anomaly came to light when booth-level officers went door-to-door for verification and discovered that three wards of genuine voters had been lumped under one property because of inconsistent rural house numbering.

Assistant District Election Officer R P Vishwakarma admitted the error. “The voters are genuine. Only the addresses were wrongly clubbed. We are correcting the irregularities,” he said, attributing the problem to flawed data entry and ambiguous rural property records.

However, opposition parties and social activists are unwilling to dismiss the issue as a clerical slip. In Panwari town, 243 individuals were listed at house number 996 and another 185 at house number 997 in Ward 13. Locals said houses with just five or six members suddenly appeared to host hundreds of voters.

“This is not a mere error. It reflects casualness and lack of accountability in maintaining rolls. When one house has voters from every caste and community, it destroys faith in the system,” said social activist Chaudhary Ravindra Kumar.

The revelations have also raised fears of voter manipulation. “If addresses can be mismanaged to this extent, who can guarantee that votes will not be misused?” asked a Panwari resident, pointing to risks of proxy voting or bogus entries.

The Samajwadi Party has accused the ruling BJP of ignoring irregularities that could tilt elections in their favour. “When one house shows thousands of voters, it is not a mistake but a failure of governance. The BJP wants to tamper with democracy at the grassroots,” said SP spokesperson Rajeev Rai.

The Congress too demanded accountability from the Election Commission. “If this can happen in Mahoba, what guarantee is there that rolls in other districts are accurate? Free and fair elections cannot happen with such shoddy preparation,” said Congress leader Aradhana Mishra.

District officials insist there was no deliberate wrongdoing and blamed outdated record-keeping and data migration lapses during digitisation. Authorities have ordered a re-mapping of addresses by breaking down house numbers into subcategories.

The controversy comes after an audit last year flagged more than one lakh suspect entries in Mahoba’s voter rolls, including thousands of duplicates across Jaitpur, Panwari, Kabrai and Charkhari. Currently, 486 booth-level officers and 49 supervisors are working across 273 gram panchayats to clean up the lists before the December deadline for draft rolls.

Analysts say the episode is a warning sign. “Electoral integrity does not collapse overnight. It is weakened slowly through administrative negligence. If such errors go unchecked, they open the door for manipulation,” said political analyst Manoj Bhadra. Another analyst, R N Bajpayee, added, “For a democracy, faulty rolls are like termites. They may appear clerical, but their damage is long-term and corrosive.”

As Mahoba reels from the revelations, the spotlight is firmly on the Election Commission and district administration to restore faith. For villagers, the controversy is a stark reminder that democracy is only as strong as the integrity of its rolls.