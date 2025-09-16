'Entire Pakistan Is Having Meltdown': BJP's Amit Malviya Slams Former Pak Cricketer Mohammad Yousuf For Calling India Captain Surya Kumar Yadav Pig

Left: Mohammad Yousuf Right: Amit Malviya | X/@amitmalviya

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell chief Amit Malviya has slammed former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousuf for referring to India captain Suryakumar Yadav as a 'suar' (pig) during a sports discussion programme in Pakistan.

"Former Pakistan cricketer Yousuf Youhana, a Christian who had to convert to Islam to remain relevant in the national team, referred to India captain Surya Kumar Yadav as ‘Suar’ (pig) on national TV," Malviya said on X.

"Looks like the entire Pakistan is having a meltdown. But this is also a tight slap on the face of the likes of Rajdeep Sardesai, who were waxing eloquent about “sportsman spirit” after Team India spoke about Pahalgam, #OperationSindoor, and refused to shake hands with religious bigots," he added.

PCB and Pakistan national cricket team players have been left red-faced over Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian team not opting to shake hands after the Men in Blue's commanding seven-wicket victory in Dubai.

After not shaking hands with his Pakistani counterpart Salman Agha Ali, Suryakumar, who hit the winning six, walked away with Shivam Dube without doing the same. Later, the Indian contingent was seen closing its dressing room as Pakistan players were still on the field.

During a discussion on Samaa TV, Mohammad Yousuf said, "Yeh s**r kumar jo hai. India ko dekhiye sharam aani chahiye, jis tarah yeh jeetne ki koshish kar rahe hain. Umpire ko saath mein laake, referee ko torture karwaake. Aap dekhein umpire ko, unki ungli nahin uthti out dene ke liye."

Which roughly translates to,"This S**r Kumar. India should be ashamed the way they are trying to win. Umpires are siding with them, as is the referee. If you see the umpire, they don't raise their finger when India are batting."