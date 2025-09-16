 Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Derogatory Remarks Against India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Post Pakistan Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2025: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Derogatory Remarks Against India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Post Pakistan Match; Video

Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Derogatory Remarks Against India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Post Pakistan Match; Video

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf shockingly mispronounced Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav's name following the Asia Cup 2025 clash. During a discussion on Samaa TV, Yousuf pronounced the Indian skipper's name as 'S**r Kumar', with the word 'S**r' in Hindi translating to pig in English. The anchors later corrected him.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Mohammad Yousuf and Suryakumar Yadav. | (Credits: X)

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf shockingly mispronounced Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav's name following the Asia Cup 2025 clash. During a discussion on Samaa TV, Yousuf pronounced the Indian skipper's name as 'S**r Kumar', with the word 'S**r' in Hindi translating to pig in English. The anchors later corrected him.

PCB and Pakistan national cricket team players have been left red-faced over Suryakumar Yadav and co. not opting to shake hands after the Men in Blue's commanding seven-wicket victory in Dubai. After not shaking hands with his Pakistani counterpart Salman Agha Ali, Suryakumar, who hit the winning six, walked away with Shivam Dube without doing the same. Later, the Indian contingent was seen closing its dressing room as Pakistan players were still on the field.

During a discussion on Samaa TV, the former middle-order batter stated:

"Yeh s**r kumar jo hai. India ko dekhiye sharam aani chahiye, jis tarah yeh jeetne ki koshish kar rahe hain. Umpire ko saath mein laake, referee ko torture karwaake. Aap dekhein umpire ko, unki ungli nahin uthti out dene ke liye."

FPJ Shorts
Apollo Tyres Set To Be Team India's New Jersey Sponsor Amid Dream 11 Exit: Reports
Apollo Tyres Set To Be Team India's New Jersey Sponsor Amid Dream 11 Exit: Reports
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-485 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-485 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
Raj Kundra Names Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia During Questioning By EOW In Alleged ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Raj Kundra Names Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia During Questioning By EOW In Alleged ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Delhi BMW Accident Case: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur Seeks Bail, Says Incident Was Accidental
Delhi BMW Accident Case: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur Seeks Bail, Says Incident Was Accidental

(This S**r Kumar. India should be ashamed the way they are trying to win. Umpires are siding with them, as is the referee. If you see the umpire, they don't raise their finger when India are batting.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apollo Tyres Set To Be Team India's New Jersey Sponsor Amid Dream 11 Exit: Reports

Apollo Tyres Set To Be Team India's New Jersey Sponsor Amid Dream 11 Exit: Reports

'Gareeb BCCI': Fans Upset Over Non-Streaming Of India-A vs Australia-A Match Featuring Shreyas Iyer,...

'Gareeb BCCI': Fans Upset Over Non-Streaming Of India-A vs Australia-A Match Featuring Shreyas Iyer,...

Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Derogatory Remarks Against India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Post...

Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Derogatory Remarks Against India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Post...

'Bachpan Se Mere Saath Attachment Thi': Shubman Gill Praised By Abhishek Sharma's Father As Team...

'Bachpan Se Mere Saath Attachment Thi': Shubman Gill Praised By Abhishek Sharma's Father As Team...

'Cricket Ka Maqsad Kuch Aur Hai': After Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-Ul-Haq Rants About Team India Over...

'Cricket Ka Maqsad Kuch Aur Hai': After Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-Ul-Haq Rants About Team India Over...