 Andhra Pradesh Bus Fight: Chaos Erupts Inside Moving Bus; Woman Passengers Slap & Punch Each Other Over Seat - Dramatic Video
A video of woman passengers fighting inside a bus over a seat in Andhra Pradesh surfaced online.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh Bus Fight: Chaos Erupts Inside Moving Bus, Woman Passengers Slap & Punch Each Other Over Seat (Screengrab) | X/Telugu Scribe

Vijayawada: Women passengers engaged in a violent altercation on a bus in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The incident was recorded on camera, and dramatic visuals surfaced online. The brawl erupted between the women passengers over a seat.

The incident to place when the bus was plying between Penuganchiprolu in NTR district to Vijayawada. Initially, an argument broke out  between two women passengers, one of them appeared to be an elderly woman.

In the video, it could be seen that a verbal spat started between a woman wearing a green dress and the elderly passenger. However, the brawl erupted after the woman in a green suit hit the elderly lady. Women passengers travelling with the woman who hit the elderly passenger came to her.

Video Of The Incident:

They charged towards the elderly woman. She then retaliated and hit one of the members of the other group with a bottle. A man came in support of the elderly woman. In the video, he could also be seen hitting one of the female passengers.

The entire incident was recorded on camera by one of the other passengers travelling in the bus. The incident sparked debate online about the Andhra Pradesh Government’s free bus travel facility to women across the state.

article-image

Notably, similar incidents were reported from Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APRTC) buses after the state government launched the “Stree Shakti” scheme on Independence Day. The scheme is a poll promise by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ahead of the 2024 elections. Girls, women, and transgender persons with Andhra Pradesh domicile status can travel for free on buses anywhere in the state.

The Stree Shakti scheme will allow the beneficiaries to travel across the state in the five categories of Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Metro Express, and Express services of APSRTC bus services.

