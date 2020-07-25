Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India recaptured the territory infiltrated by Pakistan

Malik says, while the period was challenging for him as an Army Chief, they tried to keep all channels of communication with Pakistan open. However, Pakistani Director General of Military Operations refused to accept that the intruders were Pakistani Army personnel or even that they had crossed the LoC.

In the meantime, pressure from Pakistan and other parts of the world started building up for a ceasefire and further talks on the same. The then Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif even suggested that the Indian airstrikes should be stopped as a precondition for talks. However, the conditions were rejected by the Indian government following which Sharif offered to send his Foreign Minister Sartaj Aziz to New Delhi that we agreed to.

On June 7, 1999, the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressed the nation said that "if the stratagem now is that the intrusion should be used to alter the Line of Control through talks, the proposed talks will end before they have begun.'' He also asked the nation to have faith and confidence in the ability of the armed forces.

On June 12, 1999, Sartaj Aziz arrived in Delhi with his three-point formula - a ceasefire, a joint working group to review the LoC, and demarcate it on the ground and a reciprocal visit by Indian Foreign Minister the following week. All of this was turned down by the Indian side.