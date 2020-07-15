Janhvi Kapoor’s 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' to release on Independence Day 2020; trailer to drop on Kargil Diwas

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' will reportedly premiere on Netflix on Independence Day 2020 and the official trailer of the film will be released on July 26 on Kargil Diwas as a tribute to martyrs. 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is the biopic of Gunjan Saxena, the first female aviator ranger to set foot in the raging battlefield of Kargil.

After much speculation, filmmaker Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor had confirmed that the film, which is based on the true story of Flight Lt. Gunjan Saxena -- India’s first Air Force woman officer who went to war- will be released on Netflix. According to a report by BollywoodHungama, the flick will release on August 15. It states that the makers planned on releasing it on Kargil Diwas, however, the post-production work took longer than expected. Now, the trailer will be dropped on July 26 and the movie will start streaming on the OTT platform from this Independence Day.

"It’s as patriotic a story as it gets and everyone associated with the film feels that August 15 is the best date for the film release. The idea is to pay tribute to the Indian Air Force Pilot, Gunjan Saxena, the first female to go on combat. A theatrical trailer of the film is being prepared right now and will be unveiled within the next 10 days," says the report.

Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi as Janhvi's father.

The film that was slated to hit the theaters on March 13, 2020 was postponed to avoid clash with late actor Irrfan Khan's "Angrezi Medium". However, 'Angrezi Medium' was the last Bollywood movie that saw a theatrical release before the coronavirus lockdown.