Kargil Vijay Diwas: How Pervez Musharraf stabbed India in the back after launch of Delhi-Lahore bus route, Vajpayee's visit

If you look at history however, you already know that Pakistan did not seem to be thus inclined. Not long after the meeting, India was locked in an armed conflict with Pakistani troops. Code-named Operation Vijay, it began after Pakistani soldiers pretending to be Kashmiri militants infiltrated the Line of Control.

Now, a bit of a side-note. At the time of the War, Nawaz Sharif had been the Prime Minister of Pakistan, while the Pakistani Army had been led by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Pervez Musharraf. Following the Kargil War, the two would go on to hold each other responsible for the events that took place. Each had also alleged that the other was falsifying the narrative and lying by omission.

However, it must be noted that there have been many who claim that it was Pakistani Army officials who had begun the instigation. It is probably not far-fetched then to link Army leader Musharraf to the decision. In June 1999, as the war raged, India had released documents and intercepted conversations that reinforced the claim that Pakistan, and more specifically the Army was involved in the fray.

Internationally, the neighbouring country was not viewed favourably over the situation. Pakistan faced global pressure, with the then US President Bill Clinton persuading Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to pull out from Kargil in early July via a telephonic conversation. The Kargil War officially ended on July 26.

According to an Indian Express article available in the MEA archives that quotes excerpts from a paper by Bruce Riedel, a director on the Bill Clinton administration's National Security Council, the conflict saw “furious artillery clashes, air battles and costly infantry assaults by Indian troops against well dug-in Pakistani forces. Pakistan denied its troops were involved, claiming that only Kashmiri militants were doing the fighting — a claim not taken seriously anywhere.”