Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering the unsung heroes

Hailing from Shillong in Meghalaya, Lieutenant Keishing Clifford Nongrum’s passion for the Armed Forces led him to join the 64th SSC course at the Officer Training Academy in 1996. After completing his training, Nongrum was commissioned into the 12th Battalion of the JAK Light Infantry. Lieutenant Keishing Clifford Nongrum was just 24 when the Kargil war begun. In the war, his battalion was posted at the Batalik Sector.

On the night of June 30, 1999, Lt Nongrum’s unit was given the responsibility of securing Point 4812, a peak whose strategic location made it a top priority for the army. Climbing the vertical peak from the south eastern direction was nearly impossible, but Lt Nongrum and his determined platoon took up the challenge. They steadily and stealthily clambered up the steep slopes to reach the enemy bunkers at the top.