Kargil Diwas 2020: From 'Lakshya' to 'LOC - Kargil', Bollywood films set against the backdrop of 1999 war

On July 26, 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts that Pakistani intruders had briefly wrested. July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India's triumph over Pakistan on this day in 1999. It marks the success of Operation Vijay. The Indian Army will be celebrating the 21st anniversary of the Kargil War on Sunday, to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.
As we pay a tribute to Indian soldiers and martyrs on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, here are Bollywood films set against the backdrop of 1999 war:
Lakshya
'Lakshya' is a coming-of-age story with a fictionalized backdrop of the Kargil war. The 2004 war drama starred Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sharad Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Aditya Srivastava, Om Puri and Boman Irani. A tribute to the armed forces of India, it was filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar's second directorial venture.
'LOC: Kargil'
The 2003 film had an ensemble cast of actors Suniel Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt. The movie that depicted the struggles of the Indian Army, was helmed by J.P Dutta. The historical war drama film is based on the Battle of Tololing and Operation Vijay around the line of control between India and Pak.
Mausam
The romantic film starred Shahid Kapoor and Sonam kapoor in lead roles. It starts in the early 90s when Harry (Shahid Kapoor) falls head over heels in love with Kashmiri beauty Aayat (Sonam Kapoor). While Aayat leaves her hometown and moves to a relative’s place in Punjab, Harry joins the Indian Air Force. The story, which spans over a period of 10 years, includes actual unfortunate events with references to Kargil War, 9/11 attacks, Godhra Riots and more.
Tango Charlie
The 2005 war drama starred Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty in lead roles. Deol essayed the role of an Indian Border Security Force trooper named Tarun Chauhan, while Ajay Devgn played the character of BSF Soldier Havaldar Mohammad Ali. The critically acclaimed film failed to perform well at the box office but was success in the American market. It had earned $6 million dollars.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)