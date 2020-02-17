Former Army Chief during Kargil era hails SC judgement directing Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months, terming the Centre's argument of physiological limitations and social norms for denying them command posts "disturbing".

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said there will not be any absolute bar on giving them command postings.

It said women officers in the past have brought laurels to the country and change of mindset is required on the part of the government to put an end to gender bias in armed forces.

Hailing the decision, former Army Chief, Ved Malik said that it was "welcome and implementable".

General Ved Prakash Malik was the 19th Chief of Army Staff, serving at the time of the Kargil War.

"Argument that soldiers will not accept orders from lady officers is fallacious; undignified for men and women of the armed forces," he took to Twitter to write.