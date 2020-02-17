'Meenakshi Lekhi didn't take a penny from us': Women Army officers thank lawyer after SC's ruling

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months and said there will not be any absolute bar on giving them command postings.

The bench, headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, said there was no ground to deny women officers permanent commission and gave the Centre three months to implement the order.

Lawyer Meenakshi Lekhi had appeared for the women officers in the Supreme Court. The BJP MP didn't charge a single penny from them. The women officers said, "Meenakshi Lekhi ma’am didn’t take a single penny from us for this case. We went to her and said we don’t know about our jobs, we can’t afford her fees. She said - just don’t worry about that. Till date, she’s not taken even 1 rupee from us.”