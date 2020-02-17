'Appeal against Delhi HC was filed in 2010': Twitter trolls Rahul Gandhi over SC's ruling for women officers in Army

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months and said there will not be any absolute bar on giving them command postings.

Welcoming the decision, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "The Govt disrespected every Indian woman, by arguing in the SC that women Army officers didn’t deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men. I congratulate India’s women for standing up & proving the BJP Govt wrong."

However, the Congress leader became a subject of Twitter trolling once again, as the users pointed out that it was the Congress government in 2010 that appealed against the Delhi HC decision to grant benefits to women officers in the apex court.

National Incharge of Social Media for BJP Mahila Morcha Priti Gandhi wrote, "Which govt disrespected Indian women, @RahulGandhi? Do you not know that it was the CONGRESS govt in 2010 that appealed in the SC against the Delhi HC decision to grant benefits to women officers? I congratulate India’s women for standing up & proving the CONGRESS Govt wrong!!"