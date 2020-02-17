'Appeal against Delhi HC was filed in 2010': Twitter trolls Rahul Gandhi over SC's ruling for women officers in Army

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months and said there will not be any absolute bar on giving them command postings.
Welcoming the decision, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "The Govt disrespected every Indian woman, by arguing in the SC that women Army officers didn’t deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men. I congratulate India’s women for standing up & proving the BJP Govt wrong."
However, the Congress leader became a subject of Twitter trolling once again, as the users pointed out that it was the Congress government in 2010 that appealed against the Delhi HC decision to grant benefits to women officers in the apex court.
National Incharge of Social Media for BJP Mahila Morcha Priti Gandhi wrote, "Which govt disrespected Indian women, @RahulGandhi? Do you not know that it was the CONGRESS govt in 2010 that appealed in the SC against the Delhi HC decision to grant benefits to women officers? I congratulate India’s women for standing up & proving the CONGRESS Govt wrong!!"
Former Military Reservist and HC Lawyer Navdeep Singh said, "However the appeal against the Delhi HC decision that had granted this benefit to women officers was filed in 2010, when the current govt was not in power. That said, it's my sincere belief that such issues and judicial verdicts must not be politicised."
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
A Bench, headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, said there was no ground to deny women officers permanent commission and gave the Centre three months to implement the order.
Justice Chandrachud cited examples of leading women officers -- Captain Tanya Shergill and Captain Madhumita -- and also noted women officers' role as as convoy commanders in Leh and Udhamnagar.
The court said the women officers should also be eligible for command postings in army. It will benefit all Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers. "SSC women officers with less than 14 years, as well as beyond 14 years of service will be granted the permanent commission," the court observed.
The top court said there couldn't be absolute exclusion of women officers and they couldn't be ruled out for command assignments. It should be considered on case by case basis, it added.
(With input from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)