Kangana vs Professor Dilip Mandal: Why was Prof Mandal's Twitter account disappeared?

A day after his spat with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over caste-based reservations and caste identity on Twitter, the account of Prof Dilip Mandal disappeared from the micro-blogging site.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday got into the war of words with writer Dilip Mandal over the issues of caste-based reservation and caste identity.

Commenting below the article written by Mandal on Isabel Wilkerson’s book ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents', the actress wrote that the cast system has been rejected by modern Indians and only the constitution is holding on to it in terms of reservations.