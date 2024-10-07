 JP Nadda Elected As The Chairperson Of 77th Session Of WHO South East Asia Regional Committee
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJP Nadda Elected As The Chairperson Of 77th Session Of WHO South East Asia Regional Committee

JP Nadda Elected As The Chairperson Of 77th Session Of WHO South East Asia Regional Committee

RC77 Seventy-seventh Regional Committee Session of WHO South-East Asia is the annual governing body meeting of WHO in the Region. The member nations include Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, India, Indonesia, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Timor-Leste.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
BJP chief JP Nadda |

New Delhi: The World Health Organisation kicked off its 77th session of the Regional Committee for Southeast Asia in New Delhi from October 7 to 9.

India's Minister of Health, JP Nadda, has been elected as the Chairperson of the 77th Session.

About RC77 Seventy-seventh Regional Committee Session of WHO South-East Asia

RC77 Seventy-seventh Regional Committee Session of WHO South-East Asia is the annual governing body meeting of WHO in the Region. The member nations include Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, India, Indonesia, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Timor-Leste.

FPJ Shorts
Adani Enterprises Shares Tanks Over 4% Amid Acquisition Of Heidelberg Cement
Adani Enterprises Shares Tanks Over 4% Amid Acquisition Of Heidelberg Cement
Attendance Of Underprivileged Students Improve Under Social Outreach Programmed By Mumbai School
Attendance Of Underprivileged Students Improve Under Social Outreach Programmed By Mumbai School
'Jaiswal & Pant Could Score 500 On Pakistan Highways': Fans Roast PCB For Preparing Flat Pitch During PAK vs ENG 1st Test In Multan
'Jaiswal & Pant Could Score 500 On Pakistan Highways': Fans Roast PCB For Preparing Flat Pitch During PAK vs ENG 1st Test In Multan
Manipur Police Seize Cache Of Arms & Ammunition From Kakching District
Manipur Police Seize Cache Of Arms & Ammunition From Kakching District
Read Also
Karnataka: FIR Filed Against Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman & JP Nadda Over ₹8,000 Crore...
article-image

Ministers of Health and delegates from the region's member states have flown to Delhi to deliberate upon key priorities and actions towards accessible public health.

One of the six WHO Regions, WHO South-East Asia is home to over a quarter of the world's population.

Committed to building a better, healthier future for the nearly two billion people in the Region, WHO is working with the 11 Member States to address persisting and emerging epidemiological and demographic challenges.

Razia Pendse, Chef De Cabinet Of The WHO Speaks On Challenges Faced By The Region

Razia Pendse, Chef de Cabinet of the WHO, outlined the challenges faced by the region. These include the growing burden of non-communicable diseases and mental health, reducing neonatal and under-5 mortality, the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance, and the continuing burden of tuberculosis.

Read Also
'Congress Has Become Spokesperson Of Urban Naxalism; BJP Is The Only Nationalist Party,' Claims...
article-image

In his inaugural speech, Nadda said, "Health transcends borders, necessitating a holistic and collaborative approach. By learning from each other's successes and challenges, we can enhance the resilience of health systems."

Saima Wazed, WHO's Regional Director For Southeast Asia Outlines The Importance Of Having A Regional Roadmap

WHO's Regional Director for Southeast Asia, Saima Wazed, outlined the importance of having a regional roadmap. "The regional roadmap belongs to all our countries and all our peoples. We feel the duty to protect the weak, the vulnerable, the orphan child, the disabled, and the elderly with no family" she said.

Read Also
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: JP Nadda Unveils BJP Manifesto Promising ₹2.1K Monthly Grant For...
article-image

Under the leadership of Saima Wazed, WHO SEARO's has proposed a technical programme and tactical approach priorities. These include emergency response and pandemic preparedness, resource mobilisation, climate change and universal health coverage, amongst others.

The meeting, spread over a course of three days will discuss on such issues in depth.

" Let us harness the power of collaboration, innovation, and solidarity to transform the health landscape of Southeast Asia and build a healthier and brighter future for all" Nadda said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur Police Seize Cache Of Arms & Ammunition From Kakching District

Manipur Police Seize Cache Of Arms & Ammunition From Kakching District

Video: Tourists Scream In Panic As Leopard Jumps Onto Safari Bus At Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Zoo

Video: Tourists Scream In Panic As Leopard Jumps Onto Safari Bus At Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Zoo

BJP Promises Implementation Of NRC To Tackle 'Infiltrators' If Voted To Power In Jharkhand

BJP Promises Implementation Of NRC To Tackle 'Infiltrators' If Voted To Power In Jharkhand

PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

BJP To Hold Important Meeting In Delhi Today For Upcoming Assembly Elections In Jharkhand

BJP To Hold Important Meeting In Delhi Today For Upcoming Assembly Elections In Jharkhand