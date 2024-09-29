 Karnataka: FIR Filed Against Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman & JP Nadda Over ₹8,000 Crore Electoral Bonds Scheme After Court Directive
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: FIR Filed Against Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman & JP Nadda Over ₹8,000 Crore Electoral Bonds Scheme After Court Directive

Karnataka: FIR Filed Against Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman & JP Nadda Over ₹8,000 Crore Electoral Bonds Scheme After Court Directive

The 42 Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court Judge on Friday directed Tilak Nagar police to register a case based on a complaint filed by Adarsh R Iyer of Janadhikara Sangharsha Parishat. As per the FIR, Sitharaman is accused number one (A1) while ED is A2, Nadda is A3, previous BJP Karnataka president Nalinkumar Kateel is A4 and his successor BY Vijayendra is A5.

Rajashekara SUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (L) & BJP President JP Nadda | File Pic

Bengaluru: Following a directive from a local court, the Bengaluru Police on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP national president JP Nadda, Enforcement Directorate relating to the now scrapped Rs 8,000 crore electoral bonds scheme.

FIR Registered

The 42 Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court Judge on Friday directed Tilak Nagar police to register a case based on a complaint filed by Adarsh R Iyer of Janadhikara Sangharsha Parishat.

As per the FIR, Sitharaman is accused number one (A1) while ED is A2, Nadda is A3, previous BJP Karnataka president Nalinkumar Kateel is A4 and his successor BY Vijayendra is A5.

FPJ Shorts
'Will Be At Their Own Risk': BookMyShow Issues Statement, Warns Users After Coldplay Ticketing Fiasco
'Will Be At Their Own Risk': BookMyShow Issues Statement, Warns Users After Coldplay Ticketing Fiasco
Gurugram Police File Case Against WhatsApp Directors For Not Providing Info Despite Multiple Requests
Gurugram Police File Case Against WhatsApp Directors For Not Providing Info Despite Multiple Requests
Hang Seng & SSE Composite Index Gain Over 10% As Indices Ride On Chinese Stimulus Wave
Hang Seng & SSE Composite Index Gain Over 10% As Indices Ride On Chinese Stimulus Wave
Karnataka: FIR Filed Against Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman & JP Nadda Over ₹8,000 Crore Electoral Bonds Scheme After Court Directive
Karnataka: FIR Filed Against Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman & JP Nadda Over ₹8,000 Crore Electoral Bonds Scheme After Court Directive
Read Also
Karnataka: Mysuru Lokayukta Police Register Case Against CM Siddaramaiah & Wife MB Parvathi In MUDA...
article-image

Cases have been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 384 (punishment for extortion), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

About The Allegation

In the private complaint filed before the court in April this year, Iyer alleged that Sitharaman committed extortion under the guise of electoral bonds to the tune of Rs 8000 and more crores.

“We first lodged a complaint before the Tilak Nagar police station on March 30. But they didn't act on this. Then we approached the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Bengaluru). They too didn't respond to our plea. Following this we had to approach the court,” Iyer told the Free Press Journal.

Read Also
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Demands Nirmala Sitharaman's Resignation After Case Gets Filed Against...
article-image

In the complaint, Iyer stated that ,fearing raids, many corporate and moneybags were coerced and coaxed to buy Electoral Bonds worth several crores, which were encashed by Nadda and Kateel. According to Iyer, the entire “extortion racket under the garb of electoral bonds has been orchestrated hand in glove with officials of BJP at various levels.”

Resignation Demanded By Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanded that Sitharaman should resign. “When are the BJP leaders who seeking my resignation after a FIR is registered, going to ask for Sitharaman's resignation? Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy who is out on bail should resign,” he said in Mysuru.

Read Also
MUDA Scam Case: 'I Am Not Guilty, Won't Resign,' Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
article-image

HD Kumaraswamy's Reponse

To this Kumaraswamy riposted: “Why should she resign? Did electoral bond money go to her personal account?,” he asked while ruling out his own resignation.

He pointed out that the CM's land scam was a different matter. The government has powers to denotify land, he said. Kumaraswamy appeared before the Lokayukta on Friday in connection with a land denotification which was later purchased by his brother-in-law.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gurugram Police File Case Against WhatsApp Directors For Not Providing Info Despite Multiple...

Gurugram Police File Case Against WhatsApp Directors For Not Providing Info Despite Multiple...

Karnataka: FIR Filed Against Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman & JP Nadda Over ₹8,000 Crore...

Karnataka: FIR Filed Against Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman & JP Nadda Over ₹8,000 Crore...

Catholic Groups Push For Amendment To Waqf Act; Syro-Malabar Church, Kerala Catholic Bishop Council...

Catholic Groups Push For Amendment To Waqf Act; Syro-Malabar Church, Kerala Catholic Bishop Council...

UP Viral Video: Man Brutally Assaulted Inside House After Caught Red-Handed By Married Lover's...

UP Viral Video: Man Brutally Assaulted Inside House After Caught Red-Handed By Married Lover's...

Delhi Police Constable Crushed To Death After Being Run Over By Car In Nagaloi Area; Driver...

Delhi Police Constable Crushed To Death After Being Run Over By Car In Nagaloi Area; Driver...