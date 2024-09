Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah |

Bengaluru: Two days after the court’s directive, the Mysuru Lokayukta police on Friday registered a case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife MB Parvathi in connection with the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam.

The Lokayukta police made the CM accused number one (A1) while his wife is A2, brother-in-law Mallikharjunaswamy is A3, and Devaraj who sold the land is A4.