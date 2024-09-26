'Congress Has Become Spokesperson Of Urban Naxalism; BJP Is The Only Nationalist Party,' Claims Union Minister JP Nadda

Union Minister & BJP President JP Nadda Addressing A Membership Campaign In Khordha district Of Odisha | ANI

Khordha (Odisha): Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday hit out at the Congress party and said it has become the spokesperson of urban naxalism and it is speaking the language of disintegrative forces.

Lashing out at the Congress and National Conference alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, Nadda said that Congress is allying with the party that voices for restoring Article 370, in which there will be two constitutions in the same country.

These remarks came while he was addressing a BJP membership campaign program in the Khordha district of Odisha.

Remarks Of BJP President JP Nadda

"Congress has become the spokesperson of urban naxalism. Congress has been doing the work of putting forth the points of disintegrative forces. Where is nationalism? They are allying with the party who talks about bringing article 370 back. But this is BJP who in 1952, as, Bharatiya Jana Sangha said there should not be two constitutions in the same country. Even Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life. We started in 1952-53, and in 2019, with the dynamic leadership of PM Modi and the able skills of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, we could see that Article 370 was abrogated. J-K entirely and constitutionally became a part of India and Jammu and Kashmir became part of India constitutionally after this move..." Nadda said.

#WATCH | Addressing the membership campaign program in Khordha, Odisha, BJP national president JP Nadda says, "Congress has become the spokesperson of urban naxalism. Congress has been doing the work of putting forth the points of disintegrative forces. Where is nationalism?...In… pic.twitter.com/cnpEsMrHw4 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2024

Citing examples of Manmohan Singh and Lal Krishna Advani, Nadda said the people who came to India from Pakistan held prominent posts in Indian politics but due to article 370, a refugee from Pakistan, couldn't vote in Jammu and Kashmir.

"There were around 200 laws in the Indian constitution that were not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir. SC & Valmiki did not get a reservation. Dr Manmohan Singh who came from West Pakistan became the Prime Minister, Lal Krishna Advani who came from Pakistan became Vice PM, but a refugee from Pakistan in J-K could not give his vote in Vidhan Sabha. It is this time that they voted for the first time on the land J-K. whatever we said in 1952, we did it in 2019, we remain consisted on our ideology," JP Nadda said.

BJP President On The Seriousness Of The Membership

Highlighting the seriousness of the membership and elections at different levels within the party, Nadda asserted that BJP is the only party in India that is a national, democratic and ideological party.

Stepping up his attacks on the Congress party, Nadda asked why Congress have never conducted a membership drive campaign or given importance to the membership.

"There are total 5000 parties in India and around 50 active party, but BJP is the only party which is a national, democratic and ideological party. It has got a cadre base and maximum mass following. It is the only political party. Have you ever seen such memberships event of Congress? Have they given such importance to membership? This tells volumes about the seriousness of the membership. Its transparent in BJP.... It is the democratic party and the transparent party.... the process of electing different members on different levels happens only in BJP, that's why a son of a prominent leader doesn't become leader, rather a member becomes leader in our party and all hails from ordinary background, that's why it's a democratic party," the BJP President said.

#WATCH | Addressing the membership campaign program in Khordha, Odisha, BJP national president JP Nadda says, "Which is the party that runs on ideology?... Where did our leftist party colleagues start from and where did they reach? We did not understand who they were friends with… pic.twitter.com/tgLvu4kiMq — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2024

"When I say it is an ideological party, then which is the party that runs on ideology? Mahatma Gandhi had said to disband Congress as this was only for bringing independence and now it should be disbanded, but Nehru Ji didn't' agreed.... Where did our leftist party colleagues start from and where did they reach? We did not understand who they were friends with and who they were enemies of. Today they wrestle with each other in Kerala and make friends in Delhi. They fight in West Bengal and stand as allies in Delhi," he added.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched BJP's 2024 membership drive by renewing his membership on September 2. The new membership drive was launched in New Delhi with PM Modi getting the certificate for the renewal of his membership from BJP president JP Nadda.