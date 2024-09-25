 Rahul Gandhi likes Pakistan, Does Not Think Of Jammu & Kashmir As India's Part: BJP Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari; VIDEO
BJP Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Wednesday criticised the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying that he (LoP) 'thinks' like the people of Pakistan who do not acknowledge J&K as part of India.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
BJP Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticises Rahul Gandhi's stance on Jammu and Kashmir | X

"Rahul Gandhi's mindset is divisive. He refers to people outside J&amp;K as outsiders and speaks as if Kashmir is not a part of India, which echoes the thinking of those in Pakistan," a BJP spokesperson told IANS.

The BJP Spokesperson said that Rahul Gandhi carries a copy of the Constitution but doesn't seem to follow it.

"Rahul Gandhi fears that the people of Kashmir will not accept him, as they have already embraced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda. That is why Omar Abdullah advised him to hold rallies throughout J&K, rather than in just one location, but he is unable to run an effective campaign," he added.

Commenting on the new Delhi Chief Minister, Bhandari said, "Atishi, competing with her political mentor and corruption guru Arvind Kejriwal, understands that if she doesn't glorify the former Delhi CM's corrupt practices, she won't be able to maintain her position as the puppet Chief Minister of Delhi."

He further mentioned that those who once glorified Afzal Guru and advocated for hospitals instead of the Ram Mandir are now insulting millions of Hindus again by comparing a person living in a ₹40 crore mansion and allegedly implicated in the liquor scam, as per the court, with Lord Ram, which is tragic and unfortunate.

"The AAP has made it clear that such individuals are considered sinful in the eyes of Hindus, making this comparison deeply offensive," he added.

Addressing the MUDA case Pradeep Bhandari stated, "Siddaramaiah, the most corrupt Chief Minister Karnataka has ever seen, has been accused by the Karnataka High Court of misusing his position to grant an illicit benefit of ₹55 crore to his son and wife."

"Despite Rahul Gandhi's constant parading with the Constitution, he is not demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation, because he allegedly orchestrates this corruption," alleged the BJP spokesperson.

He said that earlier Siddaramaiah used to disrupt Assembly proceedings over corruption issues but is now silent when exposed. "This proves that the Congress is a party of corruption, with internal competition to be crowned the king of corruption," he added.

Commenting on Badlapur's encounter, the BJP spokesperson expressed that under the NDA government with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, it has been made clear that they will stand firmly with the victims in any legal dispute.

article-image

"Some might have hoped that Nilesh More's life would hold no value after Akshay Shinde threatened him, but the government has taken a firm stand. The people of this country have witnessed how the INDI alliance sides with criminals, he alleged.

